Broadway Shows To Take The Stage During Powerful Winter Storm Tonight

March 14, 2017 10:32 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  The show must go on!

A powerful winter storm slamming New York City  isn’t going to stop Broadway’s top productions from taking the stage tonight. According to the Broadway League, all evening Broadway shows will go on as scheduled.

“For visitors who are staying in hotels and can’t get home, it’s a great time to see a show,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said.

For those who can’t make it out to the theater tonight, St. Martin suggests checking with the show for exchange and return policies.

