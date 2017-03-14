Suspects Wanted In Connection Assault, Robbery Inside Flatbush Fast Food Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for four men in connection to an apparent gang assault and another male person of interest who’s wanted for questioning regarding a robbery in a Flatbush fast food restaurant earlier this month.

Police say on the evening of Mar. 1, two of the four suspects engaged in a verbal dispute with the 37-year-old victim after he offered to help them pay for their meal at Texas Chicken and Burgers on Ocean Avenue.

The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, striking him with their fists and with his own cane. As he attempted to defend himself, police say the suspects were joined by the remaining two suspects who entered the restaurant and together they continued to attack the victim by punching and kicking him in his head and body while striking him with his cane.

After the four suspects fled, the person of interest entered the restaurant and appear on surveillance footage to have removed property from the victim’s pockets.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he received treatment for broken bones, contusions, and lacerations.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.