Devils’ Home Game Against Winnipeg Postponed Until March 28

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Due to the snowstorm that is impacting the tri-state area, the Devils’ game against the Winnipeg Jets at The Prudential Center on Tuesday has been postponed until March 28, the NHL announced.
The Devils (25-31-12) could probably use the day off considering they have lost 10 straight games. They now sit 14 points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with just 14 games to play.
New Jersey last won on Feb. 18, a 3-2 decision over the Islanders.
The Devils will next be in action on Thursday against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.