NY Attorney General Warns Stores Against Price Gouging During Snowstorm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued a warning about price-gouging during the snowstorm.
Eric Schneiderman says consumers should contact his office about “excessive increases” in the price of goods and services. Examples include food, water, gas, generators, hotels and transportation.
“Unscrupulous fraudsters will use severe winter weather as an excuse to illegally line their pockets,” said Schneiderman. “We won’t tolerate anyone who seeks to capitalize on this snowstorm at the expense of New Yorkers. Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of price gouging should immediately contact my office.”
The price-gouging law also could apply to snow removal and equipment, salt and contractor services for storm-related damage.
In February, Schneiderman’s office announced a settlement with a hotel near Kennedy Airport that price gouged more than 300 guests during a 2016 ice storm.
After Superstorm Sandy, the office sued more than 50 gas stations for price-gouging. Those settlements totaled more than $3,000 in penalties and costs.
Any New Yorkers who believe they have been the victim of price gauging should call the Attorney General’s office at 800-771-7755 or visit www.ag.NY.gov/price-gouging-complaint-form to file a complaint.
