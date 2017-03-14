White House Pushes Back Ahead Of Report On Trump’s 2005 Tax Return

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The White House released the statement in advance of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which said that it obtained a portion of his 2005 tax return via journalist David Cay Johnston. She was reporting on the tax returns Tuesday night.

The White House was pushing back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It said, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

The White House said Trump paid the sum even after “taking into account large-scale depreciation for construction.”

“Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House added that despite the “substantial income figure and tax paid,” it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.”

“The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans,” the White House said.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.

Maddow tweeted that she has his 1040 form from 2005.

