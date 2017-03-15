STORM AFTERMATH: Latest | Transit | Traffic | Flights | Forecast | Shoveling Safety Tips | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Citi Field To Host 2018 Winter Classic Between Rangers, Sabres

March 15, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Citi Field, New York Rangers, NHL Winter Classic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hockey is reportedly headed to Citi Field.

According to Newsday, the Mets’ home stadium will host the Winter Classic between the Rangers and Sabres on New Year’s Day 2018.

It will be the first time the NHL’s signature outdoor game, which debuted in 2008, will be played in New York City. The Rangers and Islanders did square off in two “Stadium Series” games at Yankee Stadium in January 2014.

It will be the Rangers’ second appearance in a Winter Classic. They played against the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in 2012.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia