Report: Citi Field To Host 2018 Winter Classic Between Rangers, Sabres

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hockey is reportedly headed to Citi Field.
According to Newsday, the Mets’ home stadium will host the Winter Classic between the Rangers and Sabres on New Year’s Day 2018.
It will be the first time the NHL’s signature outdoor game, which debuted in 2008, will be played in New York City. The Rangers and Islanders did square off in two “Stadium Series” games at Yankee Stadium in January 2014.
It will be the Rangers’ second appearance in a Winter Classic. They played against the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in 2012.