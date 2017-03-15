STORM AFTERMATH: Latest | Transit | Traffic | Flights | Forecast | Shoveling Safety Tips | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/15 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 15, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Scattered snow showers are expected this afternoon and could lead to a quick dusting to an inch or so. And in addition to that, it will be rather frigid with blustery conditions and feels like temps in the teens!

wind chill 12k1 3/15 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our snow showers will fizzle out this evening with just some leftover clouds. Temps will fall into the low 20’s by daybreak, but the breeze will still be pretty harsh out there.

Tomorrow will feature some more sunshine, but again, a chilly breeze will linger. Expect highs in the low to mid 30’s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k3 3/15 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saint Patrick’s Day, we should see a good amount of sunshine, calmer winds, and highs in the upper 30’s to nearly 40°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia