3/15 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Scattered snow showers are expected this afternoon and could lead to a quick dusting to an inch or so. And in addition to that, it will be rather frigid with blustery conditions and feels like temps in the teens!
Our snow showers will fizzle out this evening with just some leftover clouds. Temps will fall into the low 20’s by daybreak, but the breeze will still be pretty harsh out there.
Tomorrow will feature some more sunshine, but again, a chilly breeze will linger. Expect highs in the low to mid 30’s.
As for Saint Patrick’s Day, we should see a good amount of sunshine, calmer winds, and highs in the upper 30’s to nearly 40°.