Straphanger Stabbed Several Times While Waiting For Train To Depart Pelham Bay Park Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for a man in connection with a stabbing on the 6 train.
As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the stabbing happened at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, at the Pelham Bay Park Station — the last stop on the 6 train.
Police said a 58-year-old man was in a train car waiting for it to depart.
There was some kind of argument, and a younger man stabbed him multiple times in the head, abdomen, and back before running off, police said.
A homeless woman who passes time there told Aiello the station was virtually empty at the time. She said she didn’t hear anything, but saw some of the aftermath.
“I saw him coming on the gurney with the EMS people. He was quiet, very quiet. Didn’t make a sound at all,” Diana Paula said.
The injured man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. His injuries are not life threatening, but due to the extent of his wounds he was unable to say much to police.
There are video cameras inside the station and police hope they can help them find the attacker. Subway service was delayed, but not suspended.