Boomer & Carton: Jerry Updates The Masses

March 15, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

With the major snowstorm in our rearview mirror, the focus on Wednesday morning was off the weather and on the update, which Jerry Recco delivered eloquently.

The “maven” recapped Tuesday night’s action on the court, as the Knicks eked out a home win, while the Nets were left feeling Thunderstruck in Brooklyn.

Later, Recco got into the playoff-hopeful Islanders, who rallied to stun the Hurricanes down in North Carolina.

There was all that, and a lot more.

