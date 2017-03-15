Jets TE Seferian-Jenkins Suspended 2 Games For Substance Abuse Violation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets will be without their best tight end for the first two games of next season.
The Jets announced Wednesday that the NFL has suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins for violating its substance abuse policy.
Seferian-Jenkins, 24, will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
MORE: Keidel: Will The Jets’ Ax Eventually Find Eric Decker, Too?
The Jets did not release any other details. Seferian-Jenkins was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being charged with driving under the influence in Florida, his second such offense.
New York claimed Seferian-Jenkins off waivers. He played in seven games, catching 10 passes for 110 yards with no touchdowns.