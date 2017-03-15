NYPD: Man Follows 11-Year-Old Girl, Shows Her Pornographic Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man they say followed an 11-year-old girl to school after showing her a pornographic video on his cell phone earlier this month.
According to police, the girl was walking to school on Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights at around 8:15 a.m. on March 8 when the man approached her and showed her the video.
The man then followed the girl to her school, police said. The child informed school officials about the incident, and the suspect fled the scene.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a man in his 40s, standing around 5’11” tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black jacket, with dark sneakers.
Police are asking anyone for information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.