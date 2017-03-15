Schneiderman: ‘Operation Sticky Fingers’ Nabs 12 In Multi-Million Dollar Retail Theft Ring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities announced the indictment of a dozen members of a suspected massive theft ring on Wednesday, as a result of ‘Operation Sticky Fingers’.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the ring’s alleged kingpin Richard Rimbaugh has been charged with running the operation out of his West 112th Street apartment.
“It was floor to ceiling full of merchandise. The crews would travel around the country stealing things. They would come back to Rimbaugh’s apartment, and he would fence it,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.
More than 5,300 stolen electronics and ink cartridges were confiscated along with more than $7.7-million, Schneiderman said.
The ring made $12-million since 2012, stealing electronics goods and printer cartridges from Staples, Office Depot, and Best Buy and selling them online, Schneiderman said.
They allegedly used “defeat” devices to get past store security.
“If they had stayed in one place and kept robbing stores over and over again they probably would have been arrested much more quickly,” he said.
Twelve people have been indicted for thefts in 28 states.
The men face charges including corruption, money laundering, criminal possession of stolen property, and conspiracy.