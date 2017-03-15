CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
STORM AFTERMATH: Latest | Transit | Traffic | Flights | Forecast | Shoveling Safety Tips | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Schneiderman: ‘Operation Sticky Fingers’ Nabs 12 In Multi-Million Dollar Retail Theft Ring

March 15, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Al Jones, Best Buy, Eric Schneiderman, Office Depot, Richard Rimbaugh, Staples

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities announced the indictment of a dozen members of a suspected massive theft ring on Wednesday, as a result of ‘Operation Sticky Fingers’.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the ring’s alleged kingpin Richard Rimbaugh has been charged with running the operation out of his West 112th Street apartment.

“It was floor to ceiling full of merchandise. The crews would travel around the country stealing things. They would come back to Rimbaugh’s apartment, and he would fence it,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

More than 5,300 stolen electronics and ink cartridges were confiscated along with more than $7.7-million, Schneiderman said.

The ring made $12-million since 2012, stealing electronics goods and printer cartridges from Staples, Office Depot, and Best Buy and selling them online, Schneiderman said.

They allegedly used “defeat” devices to get past store security.

“If they had stayed in one place and kept robbing stores over and over again they probably would have been arrested much more quickly,” he said.

Twelve people have been indicted for thefts in 28 states.

The men face charges including corruption, money laundering, criminal possession of stolen property, and conspiracy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia