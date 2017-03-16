3 People Shot, 2 While Sitting Inside Livery Cab, In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were wounded following a shooting in the Bronx Thursday.
The shooting happened at East 183rd and Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported.
A 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were shot while sitting inside a livery cab. They were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition but are both expected to survive, Carrasco reported.
A 28-year-old man walked into North Central Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is also expected to survive, Carrasco reported. It is unclear if he is the suspect or another victim, Carrasco reported.
There is a major police presence down the block from where the shooting occurred and there is a bullet hole in the window of a deli, Carrasco reported.
The entire block is closed off.