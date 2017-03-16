Report: Jeff Hornacek Not On Hot Seat With Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don’t expect Phil Jackson to conduct another coaching search this summer.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman reported Thursday, citing an NBA source, that despite the Knicks’ 27-41 record, head coach Jeff Hornacek’s job is safe.

Jackson, the team’s president, held a clinic on the triangle offense last week and has pushed Hornacek to fully implement the system that helped Jackson win 11 world titles as a coach. Those moves led to speculation that Jackson might be tempted to move on from Hornacek after one season.

But unlike Derek Fisher, who was fired as Knicks coach last February, Hornacek has stayed in Jackson’s good graces by regularly communicating with Jackson and allowing him to get involved with coaching aspects, the Post reported.

It might also be bad P.R. if Jackson launched his third search for a full-time head coach in four years.

“Phil can’t afford to fire (Hornacek) and bring in a new coach,’’ a different NBA source, who has spoken to Jackson, told the Post.

Hornacek said Wednesday he didn’t feel undermined that Jackson took over part of his practice.

“No, we’re all going through this,” he said. “Every single guy, every single coach, every part of management — everybody’s to blame. We’re all in it together.

“We talk about stuff all the time,” Hornacek said of his relationship with jackson. “So when he comes out and demonstrates for the guys it’s — he’s so used to being out on the court, it’s probably fun for him to do. And the guys get another look at it from a guy who has run it for years and years, so it’s good.”