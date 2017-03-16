Yankees Add Ex-Angels Closer Frieri To Spring Roster

Veteran Right-Hander, Who Had 37 Saves In 2013, Will Compete For Bullpen Spot With Bombers March 16, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi says the team has added former Los Angeles Angels closer Ernesto Frieri to the spring training roster.

Frieri pitched for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.

“This is a guy that saved a lot of games,” Girardi said after Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia. “He pitched well in the WBC. Some of our people saw him and he’s going to get an opportunity here.”

MOREYankees’ Tanaka Doesn’t Rule Out Return To WBC In The Future

The 31-year-old Frieri had 37 saves for the Angels in 2013. The right-hander last pitched in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2015.

Also, backup catcher Austin Romine left in the seventh inning after a wild pitch struck his right hand. The team said X-rays were negative

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia