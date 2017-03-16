Man Arrested With Suspicious Device At Port Authority Bus Terminal

March 16, 2017 11:35 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been arrested following an investigation into a suspicious device at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It all started on Wednesday at 5 p.m. when authorities checked out an unattended suitcase inside a deli in the terminal.

An explosive sniffing dog checked out the suitcase, and then Port Authority Police opened it.

Inside, they found a knife, bolt cutters, screw drivers and a possible improvised explosive device they later identified as a “flashbang” grenade, Port Authority Police said.

PAPD then started reviewing video from within the Port Authority Bus Terminal to determine who left the suitcase behind.

The video led them to a suspect, who told them he was looking for his suitcase, sources said.

The man told police he had a bus ticket and was headed to Seattle, according to sources.

Arsenio Mason, 38, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of burglary tools and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mason, of Jersey City, has been arrested a total of 29 times in California, Washington and Alaska, sources said.

The device was rendered safe by the NYPD Bomb Squad, who determined that it contained a low level explosive consistent with flash powder, sources said.

It’s not clear what the purpose of the device was.

