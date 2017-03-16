Group Rallies In Washington Square Park On Behalf Of Immigrants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators gathered in Greenwich Village Thursday evening to stand in solidarity with immigrants.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, some of the signs at the demonstration in Washington Square Park read, “Faith over fear,” and, “Resist hate.”
Pedro Rodriguez runs a food pantry in Flushing, Queens.
“When a family says I don’t know if we should go out and get food, that’s scary,” Rodriguez said.
Joan Racho-Jansen said President Donald Trump’s angry rhetoric is damaging the fabric of the country.
“It tears it apart then all the threads unravel,” Racho-Jansen said.
Organizers at Faith New York want to create a true sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.