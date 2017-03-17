3 To See At ACC: Meet Cream Cheese, Megaman And Bobbie!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Plus, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, ACC is running an adoption special with reduced adoption fees for all rabbits and for dogs and cats one year or older.

This week, we’re featuring Cream Cheese, Megaman And Bobbie!

Cream Cheese (A1105443) “Cream Cheese was a bit lost when I first met him, although he gave me a big smile and a tail wag at the end of our encounter,” writes an ACC volunteer. “Since then, he has made a huge turnaround, revealing himself to be a fantastic runner and ball player.” Though approximately nine years old, he “acts like a young man, so spry and energetic although never hyper.” Meet Cream Cheese at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Megaman (A1105878) “If my polydactyl paws don’t immediately convince you that I’m special, my stately presence and sweet demeanor might,” says Megaman. “I have the looks and regal-ness of a king, but I really just want to be a lap cat. I love lounging about and most of all, getting head rubs.” Meet Megaman, who’s about four years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Bobby (A1101906) “Sweet Bobby is a friendly, outgoing bunny who loves to hang out with people,” notes an ACC volunteer. “When you approach his kennel, he’ll start pawing at the doors excitedly, then immediately sticks his adorable nose through, hoping to be petted. Bobby is also an energetic rabbit who loves to run and play, and would surely bring endless entertainment and fun to a new human family. Meet this approximately 14-month-old cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

March 18, 12pm-4pm: Pet Health Store

473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 March 18, 11am-3pm: Petco Bensonhurst

2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223

2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223 March 19, 11am-3pm: Petco Marine Park

2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234 March 19, 12pm-4pm: Adoptions hosted by Councilmember Annabel Palma

1041 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm