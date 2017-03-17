CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Sources: Boy Escapes After Being Kidnapped While Walking To School

March 17, 2017 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Bronx Abduction, Bronx Kidnapping, Kingsbridge, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was in custody Friday evening after police said a boy was kidnapped, put in the back of a van and taken to a Bronx apartment before he escaped.

Around 8:30 a.m., the 10-year-old boy was walking to school near Kingsbridge Avenue and 233rd Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx when the man came up and approached him, police sources told CBS2.

The suspect grabbed the boy, put him in the back of the van, and took him to a basement apartment on Bailey Avenue near 238th Street, police sources said.

The boy managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct police station house on Kingsbridge Avenue, where he told police what happened, sources said.

Officers at the police station showed the boy photos of known sex offenders in the area, and the boy identified one of them as his kidnapper, sources said.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident and he was being held at the police station late Friday, sources said. Charges were pending.

