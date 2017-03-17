Sources: Boy Escapes After Being Kidnapped While Walking To School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was in custody Friday evening after police said a boy was kidnapped, put in the back of a van and taken to a Bronx apartment before he escaped.
Around 8:30 a.m., the 10-year-old boy was walking to school near Kingsbridge Avenue and 233rd Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx when the man came up and approached him, police sources told CBS2.
The suspect grabbed the boy, put him in the back of the van, and took him to a basement apartment on Bailey Avenue near 238th Street, police sources said.
The boy managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct police station house on Kingsbridge Avenue, where he told police what happened, sources said.
Officers at the police station showed the boy photos of known sex offenders in the area, and the boy identified one of them as his kidnapper, sources said.
Police took the suspect into custody without incident and he was being held at the police station late Friday, sources said. Charges were pending.