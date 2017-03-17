Police Arrest 1 Of 4 Men Wanted In Brooklyn Restaurant Beating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of four men who allegedly beat a man inside a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month is now in custody.
Joseph Molohon, 37, was attacked after he offered to help them pay for their meal at Texas Chicken and Burgers in Flatbush on March 1, police said.
The suspects punched, kicked, and hit him with his cane, causing broken bones, cuts and bruises, police said.
Surveillance video showed also tried to steal Molohon’s wallet as the victim laid on the floor.
“The wallet was on my other side,” Molohon told CBS2. “I was laying on it and I had almost $1,000 in it. They didn’t get that.”
Kariem Roberts, 21, who lives near the restaurant, has been arrested in connection with the case and charged with gang assault, menacing and four counts of robbery.