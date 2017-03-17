Police Seek Person Of Interest In Fatal Harlem Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were searching for a person of interest in a stabbing that left a man dead in Harlem this week.
Officers were called at 7:41 p.m. Thursday for an unconscious man in front of 142nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, police said.
The officers found Darnell Williams, 30, unresponsive at the scene with a stab wound to the left side of his torso, police said.
Williams was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police on Friday identified a man they are seeking in connection with the slaying and released four photos of him.
The person of interest was described as a black male about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, black pants, white sneakers, glasses, and a multicolored winter hat.
