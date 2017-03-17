☘ Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘ Parade GuideCelebrateTransit Changes & Street ClosuresBest Pubs

Report: Giants, Pierre-Paul Agree To New 4-Year Contract

Defensive End Gets Multi-Year Deal, 3 Weeks After Getting Slapped With The Franchise Tag For The Second Time March 17, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Patience is a good thing.

Jason Pierre-Paul waited his turn and now he should remain with the Giants for a long time.

According to reports, the star defensive end has agreed to a new four-year contract with Big Blue. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Pierre-Paul was slapped with the franchise tag late last month, but all along both sides were working towards a multi-year deal.

The Giants also used the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul in 2015 and had offered him a long-term, $60 million contract. But after he lost part of his right hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident that summer, the Giants pulled the offer, and he played on the one-year deal.

New York then signed Pierre-Paul to a one-year, $10.5 million offer before last season.

In 12 games in 2016, Pierre-Paul, 28, had 53 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He got off to a slow start but finally appeared to be regaining the form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012, registering 5½ sacks in his final two games.

