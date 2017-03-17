Man Impersonated Cop As He Solicited Donations In Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer as he claimed to solicit donations for charity at a Queens preschool and a private home.
John Williams, 59, of Queens, was charged Friday with criminal impersonation and fraudulent accosting, police said.
It was reported to police that around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 28, the suspect walked into the New Milestone Preschool, at 27-18 Hoyt Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, where he displayed a purported NYPD identification card and asked for money for charity, police said.
The suspect was also connected to another incident around 4:50 p.m. Jan. 28, where he allegedly knocked on the door of a private home on 59th Avenue and also identified himself with a purported NYPD card while also soliciting donations, police said.