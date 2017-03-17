Report: Rex Ryan Hired As ESPN Analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Say what you will about Rex Ryan, but the man has personality. He’ll now reportedly be bringing that personality to ESPN.
The former Jets and Bills coach has signed a multiyear deal to be an analyst on the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Friday.
The charismatic coach got a taste of the broadcast life last month during ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame coverage, and now he’s signed on to do it regularly.
“I’m going to see where it takes me,” Ryan, 54, told the Daily News before last month’s appearance. “Maybe this a different career and I really enjoy it.”
The Bills fired Ryan in December, with one week left to go in the regular season. In two years in Buffalo, he went 15-16.
He previously spent six seasons as the Jets’ head coach, going 46-50. He led Gang Green to back-to-back AFC championship games in his first two years, but failed to reach the playoffs again.
As a coach, Ryan was never afraid to say what was on his mind. For example, he guaranteed his teams would reach the Super Bowl on multiple occasions and once said, “As much as I respect and admire Bill Belichick, I came here to kick his a–.”