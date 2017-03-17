Splish Splash Water Park On L.I. Seeks Liquor License

CALVERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A popular water park on Long Island may be serving alcohol soon.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Splish Splash water park in Calverton is set to open for the season on May 27, and the park has filed for a liquor license.
To speed up the process, the park has asked the Riverhead town board to waive the 30-day notice of its pending application.
“My first was that gee, alcohol and water slides – that sounds interesting; potentially fun, possibly dangerous,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter.
The general manager of the water park was not available for comment late Friday. But he did tell the Riverhead Times Review that it is a nationwide trend for water and amusement parks to serve alcohol.
He also told the newspaper that safety is number one, so only beer and wine would be sold and drinking would be restricted to cabana and public areas.