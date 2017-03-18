3/18 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect cloudy skies through the evening along with a few passing rain and snow showers. It does appear that we won’t see much in the way of accumulation – perhaps a coating in the coldest spots. It will be a brisk & breezy night with temps bottoming out in the 20s to around freezing here in town.
Tomorrow will be a day of improvement as clouds give way to sunshine… but it’ll be breezy! North gusts up to 30 mph will make our high in the upper 30s and low 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.
Monday looks like an absolutely beautiful, sunny day with temperatures in the upper 40s… not too bad for the first day of spring.
Have a great night!