Long Island Teen Pushing For Everyone To Stop Using Hurtful Word

March 18, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Long Island, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl on Long Island is pushing for everyone to stop using a hurtful word.

The word that Emma Wyss wants people to stop using begins with the letter “R.” She says it hits close to home because her 8-year-old brother is a special needs student.

Emma tells WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall that she’s campaigned for the past four years at her school in Bay Shore and her fellow classmates have signed pledges to never use the word.


“I’ve gotten mostly responses from people who have used it and they didn’t know that it was hurtful and now that they know that it’s hurtful, they feel really bad that they ever said it,” she said. “I guess it makes me feel good that people are realizing what they did was wrong now that they know that it’s hurtful, they’re not going to use it anymore.”

The 13-year-old says she began the campaign to end the “R” word four-years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia