3/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Brrr!!! It’s another cold morning across the Tri-State with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The good thing about today is that it will be dry with clearing skies…but still breezy so our highs in the low 40s will feel colder.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to the work week, and a beautiful way to start spring! Expect plenty of sunshine and a high in the upper 40s. There will be some clouds tomorrow night with a passing shower.
Tuesday looks even better with clearing skies and temps reaching the low 50s.
Have a great day!