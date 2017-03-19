58-Year-Old Stabbed On Bronx 6 Train, Police Say

March 19, 2017 10:07 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they stabbed a passenger on the 6 train earlier this week.

Investigators say the man repeatedly stabbed a 58-year-old while traveling between the Weschester Avenue and Pehlam Bay Park stations in the Bronx at around 1 p.m. on March 15.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

A surveillance image of the suspect can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

