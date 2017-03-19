Talking Fantasy Baseball With CBS Sports’ Adam Aizer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball season is upon us, and that means your fantasy baseball draft is probably just around the corner.
Instead of just throwing out a ton of big name players, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spoke with Adam Aizer from CBS Sports to give you the best strategy to take to this year’s draft.
If you listened to last year’s broadcast, you would have known that George Springer was in for a monster year. The Houston outfielder finished with 29 home runs, 82 runs batted in, and 116 runs scored.
Aizer also warned last year to stay away from Carlos Gomez, who ended up getting cut.
This year, Steve and Adam started off by focusing on which positions you absolutely must have on your roster by the fifth round of your draft.
Enjoy!