3/20 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

March 20, 2017 4:15 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody, and happy spring! It’ll be a crisp start to the day and the season with wind chills in the teens & 20s, but we will warm up to a high of 50 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible overnight tonight but we’re not expecting anything significant. It’ll be seasonably chilly with a low temp near 40.

Tomorrow will feature clearing skies and even warmer temperatures with highs hitting the low & mid 50s…so we’ll be a couple of degrees above normal…couldn’t say that the past few days!

Wednesday will feature a return of Arctic air with a big dip in the jet stream…temps will be stuck in the mid 30s.

Enjoy the first day of spring and the beautiful weather in store for today!

