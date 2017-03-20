3/20 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody, and happy spring! It’ll be a crisp start to the day and the season with wind chills in the teens & 20s, but we will warm up to a high of 50 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
A few showers are possible overnight tonight but we’re not expecting anything significant. It’ll be seasonably chilly with a low temp near 40.
Tomorrow will feature clearing skies and even warmer temperatures with highs hitting the low & mid 50s…so we’ll be a couple of degrees above normal…couldn’t say that the past few days!
Wednesday will feature a return of Arctic air with a big dip in the jet stream…temps will be stuck in the mid 30s.
Enjoy the first day of spring and the beautiful weather in store for today!