Boomer & Carton: Jerry Talks The Good And Bad Of Basketball

Jerry Recco had a lot on his plate Monday morning.
The “update maven” recapped the best and worst of a wild weekend at the NCAA tournament, as the second round was filled with upsets and fantastic games. Traditional powerhouses went down, while some nondescript schools took their respective games to the next level, the Sweet 16.
The NBA game, however, wasn’t as rosy. The Cavaliers sat their three big stars for their game against the Clippers on Saturday night. Resting players is a new trend the Boomer & Carton Show gang is not happy about.
Have a listen.
