Kinnelon, Butler Zip Code Mix-Up Could Carry Serious Consequences, Residents Say

March 20, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Butler, Elise Finch, Kinnelon, Robert Collins

KINNELON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two towns in New Jersey have the same zip code, and homeowners say identical addresses are leading to major mix-ups.

Those residents said it’s way past time for a change.

CBS2’s Elise Finch was at a home in Kinnelon, and reported that a house in nearby Butler has the same address. They have the same house number, same street, and same zip code — the towns share the zip code 07405.

It’s something Kinnelon residents like Janet Lawson have been trying to change for years.

Her efforts began nearly a decade ago after her son had a medical emergency.

“My son had a seizure and turned blue. I called 911, and they said Butler EMS will be there shortly, I said, ‘I’m not in Butler,” she said.

Since then her husband Mike, and Gina DeMarchi — the Butler homeowner with the same address — said there’s been a never-ending string of delivery and mail mix-ups.

“They tried to deliver a refrigerator to us, but it was for the folks in Butler,” Mike said.

“We were getting credit ratings saying our water bills were late. We get this address, going ‘we sent your bill to Kinnelon,’ we’re like ‘no, we live in Butler,” DeMarchi said.

Both have been pushing for Kinnelon to get its own zip code.

Mayor Robert Collins is leading the latest effort. He stressed that they’re not asking for a new post office to be built, just a unique zip code for Kinnelon.

“I think the government needs to be flexible, and I understand the criteria they’re applying to us, but at this point in time I’m looking for an exception and I’m hoping to get to the right person who says this makes good, logical sense,” Collins said.

Collins said Kinnelon’s most recent petition has been denied. It’s the 4th time the request had been denied in recent years.

Still, a zip code survey remains up on the Kinnelon website.

It asks residents if they’ve had trouble securing credit, with mail delivery, or emergency services. Collins said it’s still important for people to fill it out because they have 45 days to appeal the Postal Service ruling.

The next step is to use the zip code survey results to complete an appeals application and submit it to the U.S. Postal Service in Washington D.C.

According to the Postal Service, the Kinnelon for a new zip code was denied because they failed to meet growth and volume criteria.

 

