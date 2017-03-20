CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Study Sheds Light On ‘Dangerous’ Problem Of Opioid Exposure In Children

March 20, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Opioids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The extensive use of prescription opioids has been called a deadly epidemic.

While most of the attention has been on adults, there is a disturbing trend of opioid exposure in young children.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, a new study has shed light on the problem.

In the time it takes to pronounce this sentence, 53 more prescriptions for opioids will have been filled in the united stated.

Eighty percent of all opioid prescriptions in the world are in the United States.

With all of those drugs in circulation, kids are bound to get exposed.

Pharmacies fill more than 650,000 prescriptions for opioids each day in the U.S.

Increasingly, calls are coming in to poison control hotlines because of them.

“In this study, we found that poison control centers in the United States receive a call every 45 minutes for a child that has been exposed to opioid medications,” Dr. Gary Smith, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

That study was conducted by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy, and the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

It analyzed calls to U.S. poison control centers between 2000 and 2015, and found a sharp increase related to opioids initially, but a drop since 2009 — with one notable exception.

“We saw a pretty significant increase among young children getting into medications that are used to treat opiate dependence. Buprenorphine in particular, had a significant increase in exposures to young children,” Dr. Marcel Casavant, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

Drugs like buprenorphine or suboxone, are especially dangerous. They are primarily used to help people addicted to heroin, or other opioids, but they can be dangerous if they get into the hands of children.

“When children get exposed to buprenorphine, if mom or dad sees it happening, and they take the pill out of the child’s mouth, their child can still go into a come and stop breathing many hours later,” Dr. Casavant said.

Experts are calling for increased prevention efforts to better protect children, including changes in how the pills are packaged. Instead of loose pills in bottles, they suggest increased use of blister packs or single dose-packaging.

“Keep these things up, away, and out of sight. Preferably in a locked location so they can’t get access to them,” Dr. Gary Smith, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

While children younger than six years of age accounted for the most exposures, it found that teenagers are also at risk.

The rate of suspected suicide due to prescription opioid exposure among teenagers rose nearly 53 percent over the 16 year study period.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia