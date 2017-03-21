3/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

March 21, 2017 4:30 AM
Filed Under: Morning Weather Headlines, Weather

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup6 3/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Morning folks! We’re starting off with more cloud cover, but the silver lining… temps will be even milder than yesterday by later today! There is a slight chance some places could be seeing a brief shower as you’re waking up, but most will stay dry.

md tomorrow highs 3/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with some late sunny breaks. Not bad for the first full day of spring! It’s overnight that a strong cold front moves through, knocking temps back into the 30s for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine, but brisk winds will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.

After a frigid morning Thursday, we’ll lose the winds but remain on the chilly side. It’s that time of year with the wild weather swings! Check back soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia