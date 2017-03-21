3/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning folks! We’re starting off with more cloud cover, but the silver lining… temps will be even milder than yesterday by later today! There is a slight chance some places could be seeing a brief shower as you’re waking up, but most will stay dry.
We’ll climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with some late sunny breaks. Not bad for the first full day of spring! It’s overnight that a strong cold front moves through, knocking temps back into the 30s for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine, but brisk winds will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.
After a frigid morning Thursday, we’ll lose the winds but remain on the chilly side. It’s that time of year with the wild weather swings! Check back soon.