Blue Buffalo Recalls Wet Dog Food Brand That Could Make Pets Sick

March 21, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Blue Buffalo, food recall, Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Blue Buffalo is recalling one lot of their Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner wet dog food due to high levels of naturally-occurring thyroid hormones that could pose health risks for pets.

The pet food company said if pets consume the product, it could lead to vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.

 

The 12.5-ounce cans have a “Best Buy” date of June 7, 2019 and have the UPC Code 840243101153, which can be found on the bottom of the can.

There have been no reports of illness.

Blue Buffalo is asking those who may have purchased the product to throw it away or return it for a full refund.

