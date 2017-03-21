Elderly Long Island Man Steals Ambulance After Checking Out Of Hospital

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man is in custody after police say he stole a Nassau County ambulance after checking himself out of the hospital Tuesday.
Police say 83-year-old Donald Winkler of Merrick was admitted to Nassau University Medical Center Tuesday. He checked himself out after he became upset with his care, according to authorities.
Winkler proceeded to walk out of the emergency room and into the hospital parking lot, where he observed and entered a Nassau County Police ambulance with the keys in the ignition and drove away, according to police.
Nassau County Police caught up with him a short while later after they received a 911 call to perform a wellness check on an individual who was at a 7-Eleven on Jerusalem Avenue in North Merrick.
Upon arrival, officers were met by Winkler, who admitted to taking the ambulance which was in the parking lot. He was placed under arrest and transported back to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
Winkler is charged with second degree grand larceny and was arraigned at his hospital bedside.