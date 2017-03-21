What The Cluck? Big Chicken Storms Internet

March 21, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Viral Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the chicken that broke the Internet.

A video posted on Twitter got shared more than 35,000 times.

Turns out the big bird is a Heritage Breed Brahma Chicken – also known as the “King of All Poultry,” according to The Livestock Conservancy.

“They are also good egg-layers for their size. Considered a superior winter-layer, they produce the bulk of their eggs from October to May,” the Conservancy wrote in a post about the breed. “The eggs of the Brahma are large and uniformly medium brown in color.”

Females can weigh up to 13 pounds and males up to 18 pounds.

