What The Cluck? Big Chicken Storms Internet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the chicken that broke the Internet.
A video posted on Twitter got shared more than 35,000 times.
Turns out the big bird is a Heritage Breed Brahma Chicken – also known as the “King of All Poultry,” according to The Livestock Conservancy.
“They are also good egg-layers for their size. Considered a superior winter-layer, they produce the bulk of their eggs from October to May,” the Conservancy wrote in a post about the breed. “The eggs of the Brahma are large and uniformly medium brown in color.”
Females can weigh up to 13 pounds and males up to 18 pounds.