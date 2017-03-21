Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Facing Daylong Questioning In Senate

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is facing hours of questioning from senators on the second day of his confirmation hearing.
Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump.
Gorsuch himself sought to emphasize his strong belief in the separation of powers in his opening statement Monday, pledging to be independent or “hang up the robe.”
The first day of the hearing was given over to opening statements, with questions saved for Tuesday, and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley warned senators that the session could last 10 hours or more.
