Three People Hurt In Two Separate Shootings In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and a woman were rushed to nearby hospitals after police say they were shot near the intersection of W. 124th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem Tuesday night.
Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital Center.
The 19-year-old man taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, according to police.
Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.
Around the same time, another man was shot in the groin near the corner of W. 118th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. His condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made as authorities investigate whether or not the two incidents are related.