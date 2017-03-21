Man Jumps Out Of Bed, Saves Aunt From Pit Bill Attack At Neptune Apartment Complex

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four people were attacked by a pit bull on Tuesday morning, at an apartment complex in Neptune City.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the dog was finally stopped by a quick-moving resident.

Blood was coming through the bandages on the arms of a 42-year-old woman. She was bitten repeatedly and said had it not been for her 22-year-old nephew, she might be dead.

“I heard somebody screaming,” the woman’s nephew Carl Henry Ganchier said.

It was just before 7 a.m. and Carl was in his bed.

His aunt had just dropped her baby off before work and was in the parking lot. Once he heard her cries he ran out and wrangled the pit bull off of her.

“I trying to get the dog, but he goes from behind her, trying to come on me now, and I kind of let him go and grabbed him from behind, put him in between my legs until the cops come,” he said.

Prior to the attack, police said the dog bit three other people at the Brighton Arms III complex including a child.

“As we were taking him to my patrol car he was extremely aggressive and trying to bite both of us,” Patrolman Alexander Parisi said.

They said a man named Terrance Simmons brought the pit bull to his sister’s apartment on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, his nephew wanted to see the dog.

“They open up the door and the pit bull viciously attacks the 10-year-old boy,” Public Safety Director Edward Kirschenbaum said.

That is when the 42-year-old woman was attacked. Police praised Ganchier for what he did.

“Carl’s a hero today because how do you not spring into action? Not contain that dog?” Parisi said.

Granchier is happy he was able to stop the dog when he did.

“A lot of kids around here going to school, could’ve been worse,” he said.

For his big save he now sports a minor scratch on his am. All four people attacked were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be okay.

Police said Simmons was given the dog by a friend who got rid of it because it bit his wife.

The dog is now int he custody of the Monmouth County SPCA.

An investigation is underway.