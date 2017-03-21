Reports: Giants Adding RB Shaun Draughn, Re-Signing LBs Keenan Robinson And Mark Herzlich

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants have made a few more moves as they shape their 2017 roster, adding journeyman running back Shaun Draughn while re-signing linebackers Keenan Robinson and Mark Herzlich.

Big Blue and Draughn agreed to terms Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported. Terms of the deal have not been revealed.

Draughn, 29, has played for six teams in his six-year career — Kansas City, Baltimore, San Diego, Cleveland, Chicago and San Francisco. He has rushed for 723 career yards and seven touchdowns while catching 80 passes for 597 yards and two scores.

Last season with the 49ers, Draughn rushed for 196 yards on 74 carries and had 29 receptions for 263 yards. He had four touchdowns rushing and two receiving.

Draughn joins a backfield that also includes Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa.

The deal Robinson and the Giants have agreed upon is for one year, $4 million, the New York Daily News reported.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Redskins, Robinson signed as a free agent with the Giants last March. In his first year with New York, Robinson, 27, played in 16 games (six starts) and had 83 tackles.

Herzlich, who joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2011, has led the team in special teams snaps the past four seasons. The 29-year-old saw action in 14 games in 2016, missing two with a concussion.