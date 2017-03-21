Schneiderman: Trump’s Proposed EPA Cuts Would Be Detrimental To New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s environmental budget cuts would have a devastating impact on the state.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Schneiderman noted that under Trump’s proposed federal budget “blueprint” released last week, the Environmental Protection Agency would be cut by 31 percent to its lowest level in 40 years.
He said in a news release that Trump’s budget could unravel all the gains of those 40 years and “send us back to the bad old days of choking smog and rampant pollution.”
When Marlene Donnelley moved into her neighborhood in Brooklyn 30 years ago, one could not even stand near the Gowanus Canal.
“It was stagnant and very foul in terms of sewage pollution,” she said.
While strict federal guidelines have improved conditions, but proposed cuts to the EPA budget would slash superfund cleanups.
“This is a cruel betrayal,” Schneiderman said.
Schneiderman is preparing to fight, saying the EPA is obligated by law “to ensure clean, safe and healthy environment.”
“We will not hesitate to use the full powers of our office to force him to do so,” Schneiderman said.
There are about 85 superfund sites in New York state.
