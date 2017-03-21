CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
De Blasio: Spring Will Usher In Dozens Of Vision Zero Safety Projects

March 21, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Juliet Papa, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Polly Trottenberg, Vision Zero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Expect an uptick in roadwork around the city, now that the weather is getting warmer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that city would begin work on ‘dozens of Vision Zero street redesign and construction safety projects’ — it’s part of a $1.6-billion safety push.

As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge is an obstacle course for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists. Right now it’s under construction to improve all of that.

“As someone who now bikes to work regularly and goes over the Brooklyn Bridge, this is going to be a tremendous connection for bicyclists and pedestrians, and making that whole intersection safer,” Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said.

Trottenberg joined de Blasio on Tuesday, to show off one of the mayor’s Vision Zero initiatives.

The mayor said there would be projects in each of the five boros with the goal of reducing congestion.

“We are looking forward in the coming weeks to present a new plan,” he said.

That would involve blocked bike lanes, and delivery trucks.

 

 

