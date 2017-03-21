Older Duo Wanted In Connection With Williamsburg Jewelry Store Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a duo who knocked off a Williamsburg jewelry store earlier this month.
At 12:26 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, a woman stole four diamond pins — valued at $1,000 a piece — while a male acted as a lookout.
The woman has been described as white, 60-years-old, and wore a black hat, black jacket, and black pants. She had a black pocketbook and was wearing glasses, police said.
The man, also 60, had white hair, wore a black jacket, blue pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdscrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.