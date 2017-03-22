Bronx Zoo Welcomes New Herd Of Bison Gifted From Native American Tribes

March 22, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Bronx Zoo, Bronx Zoo Bison

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx Zoo has welcomed a herd of eight American bison to their new home in New York City.

More: New York City Zoo And Aquarium Guide

The herd was gifted to the zoo by the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes, of Montana, last year. Members of the tribes visited the zoo to bless the creatures — seven females and one male — in November.

The gift marks the first time a Native American tribe has transferred a bison herd to a zoo.

According to the Bronx Zoo, efforts to re-establish the bison population began in the early 1900s, when the species faced the threat of extinction. The Bronx Zoo has played a role in conservation efforts, sending two herds of bison bred in the Bronx out west in 1907 and 1913 to help the species grow in its natural habitat.

The Bronx Zoo said it hopes to continue its restoration efforts by using the new male bison to help expand their purebred population. The zoo hopes to eventually send a new herd back out west.

The new bison are now on display to the public. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia