De Blasio Calls On State Legislatures To Raise Taxes On Wealthy

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday urging state lawmakers to raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents.

De Blasio traveled to Albany Wednesday to call on the Legislature to increase income taxes on millionaires — and authorize his proposal to tax the sale of high-end real estate in the city.

The mayor said is the only way to avoid deep cuts to New York classrooms and hospitals.

De Blasio and some top Democratic lawmakers said it is especially important to protect public investments in those programs now that Washington Republicans have proposed cuts in federal spending.

“We see this incessant move in Washington towards greater tax cuts for the wealthy and businesses,” de Blasio said.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, de Blasio is specifically proposing a mansion tax on buyers of homes in New York City costing $2 million or more to help fund affordable housing programs.

The proposal to raise taxes in New York faces significant challenges with the Republican-led state Senate. A spokesman said Senate Republicans want to cut taxes, not raise them.

Lawmakers are still going over the details of the new state budget. The Fiscal Year begins April 15.

