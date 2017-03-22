Union County Man Accused Of Shouting Racial Slurs At His Neighbors

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man faces charges after he allegedly directed swears and racial slurs at his neighbors.
Police were first called to Kimberly Road in Union Township on March 4, when a married couple reported that Glenn Miller, 59, had parked his truck on the grass divider in front of their home, authorities said.
Four days later, Miller allegedly parked there again.
When Miller was confronted by the couple and later by police, he swore and hurled racial slurs, even threatening to kill the wife.
He is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, bias intimidation and criminal mischief.