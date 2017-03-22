Union County Man Accused Of Shouting Racial Slurs At His Neighbors

March 22, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Union County

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man faces charges after he allegedly directed swears and racial slurs at his neighbors.

Police were first called to Kimberly Road in Union Township on March 4, when a married couple reported that Glenn Miller, 59, had parked his truck on the grass divider in front of their home, authorities said.

Four days later, Miller allegedly parked there again.

When Miller was confronted by the couple and later by police, he swore and hurled racial slurs, even threatening to kill the wife.

He is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, bias intimidation and criminal mischief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia