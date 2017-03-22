New Jersey Youth Sports Referee Charged With Possessing Child Porn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with possessing illicit images of children on his home computer.
Authorities say 47-year-old Lawrence Lapczynski, of Piscataway, was arrested Tuesday on one count of possession of child pornography.
A joint investigation by detectives from the Piscataway Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Lapczynski had an undisclosed amount of compromising images of kids stored on his personal computer.
Lapczynski worked as a referee for the Raritan Valley Soccer Officials Association and freelanced as an umpire and referee through the Arbiter Sports website, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Wei of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-2370, or Detective George Stilwell of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-8675.