Spring In NYC: Best Things To Do, From Flower Shows To Food Festivals And More

By John Friia

New Yorkers can say goodbye to winter and officially welcome spring. With the arrival of the new season, people can enjoy the beauty of springtime throughout the city. From flower shows, to picnics in Central Park and a food festival, here are some of the best ways to celebrate springtime in the city.

Macy’s

151 West 34th Street

New York, NY 10001

212-494-4495

March 26 – April 9: The annual Macy’s Flower Show brings the vibrant colors of the season to its Herald Square store. Explore the main floor and gaze at the windows facing Broadway, or discover floral displays of bumper cars, roller coasters and a Ferris wheel, designed with this year’s “Carnival” theme in mind. New Yorkers will also be mesmerized by a stunning floral carousel, complete with animated horses and exotic flowers.

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Boulevard

Bronx, NY 10458

718-817-8700

Now Until April 9: For 15 years, the New York Botanical Garden has dazzled spectators with their orchid show. This annual event honors the bright orchids of Thailand in at the garden’s large greenhouse. As people gaze at over 1,200 native flowers, they will notice various tropical colors and popular blooms that makes Thailand one of the world’s leading exporter of orchids.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

455 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

718-623-7200

April 29 – April 30: As people head to Washington D.C. for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, New Yorkers can head to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden for the annual Sakura Matsuri. The weekend-long festival starts on April 29, and pays homage to the Japanese culture. Whether people are looking to find the colorful and beauty of springtime or searching for that perfect Instagram picture, the Sakura Matsuri is place visit this spring.

Mad. Sq. Eats.

April 29th – May 26th: The warm weather is the ideal time for dining al fresco, and New Yorkers can enjoy the outdoors and bites from notable eateries at Mad. Sq. Eats. The bi-annual food festival converges on the West Side of Madison Square Park near General Worth Square. The vendors alternate between the fall and spring festivals, but some eateries that have become a staple are Ice and Vice, Red Hook Lobster Pound and Bolivian Llama Party.

UPicnic

As the weather begins to get warmer, people can enjoy springtime with a quintessential picnic in Central Park. While it might be difficult gathering the food, drinks, games and finding a spot in the park, UPicnic takes all the stress away with their hassle-free experiences. The service delivers and picks up all the supplies, which makes any picnic a pleasant respite for city life. People can select from various packages, but each basket comes with sandwiches, drinks, fruit and salad. UPicnic also offers something for everyone, including sports gear, lawn games, blankets, portable speakers and pet-friendly items.

